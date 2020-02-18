The Power Employers 2020

CIVIL SERVICE

Politically impartial and independent, the Civil Service helps the government to develop and implement policies. Employing around 445,480 staff across the UK, it aims to be the most inclusive employer in the UK by 2020. And its commitment to flexible working is playing a key role in achieving this.

The Civil Service actively promotes and encourages flexible working among existing staff and potential applicants, using open communication channels, such as a blog on GOV.UK and the Civil Service Careers website. To make it easier for users to find the roles they’re looking for, the site includes a work pattern search function, with options such as job share, homeworking and part-time.

In 2015, the Civil Service launched the online Civil Service Job Share Finder to help people find a compatible job share partner. Job sharers continue to be supported over time by a number of internal initiatives, which include staff networks dedicated to parental and carer support, carers’ passports, smarter working hubs and a cross-government flexible working steering group.