The power of experiments

Cognitive errors often stop businesses innovating. But running experiments can help leaders break this barrier, Jeanne Liedtka, co-author of the The Experimentation Field Book, tells MT.

If you want to understand why your organisation isn’t as innovative as you’d like, consider the notorious case of the invisible gorilla.

In this classic psychological experiment, spectators watching a video of a basketball game were asked to count how often players in white shirts passed the ball to each other.

More than half of them were so engrossed by this task they completely failed to notice a gorilla walking across the court, even when it stood still and pounded its chest. (When this oversight was pointed out, most subjects insisted they couldn’t have missed it.)