The Power Founders 2020

The founders who have used their start-up status to work flexibly.

by Kate Bassett

JAMES MOORE, F-LEX

Founder and CTO

Pattern worked: 3-4 days per week

After taking a one-year career break, Moore co-founded F-LEX – a resource business which helps law firms and organisations manage their workforce to support flexible working across all levels of employees, promoting better work-life balance for all. The business values outcomes and output over input and time. Moore has also built technology which enables law firms to build and manage their own flexible pools of people, allowing employees to work in a way that suits them and their organisations across locations and hours. In three years, F-LEX has grown from a team of two founders to 20 people, six of whom work flexibly.

LUCY KELLAWAY, Now Teach

Co-founder

Pattern worked: 4 days per week

