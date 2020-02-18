The Power Job Sharers 2020

MADELEINE MCDOUGALL AND ANDY HULME, Lloyds Banking Group

Managing director, global head of real estate and housing

Pattern worked: 3 days per week each

McDougall and Hulme (pictured above) are responsible for the real estate and housing business at Lloyds Banking Group, the largest lender to UK housebuilders and housing associations. Under their leadership, their team has been named 2018 UK Lender of the Year and Sustainable Finance Provider of the Year, as well as winning Commercial Real Estate Deal of the Year. McDougall and Hulme were already working together, albeit in different businesses at Lloyds, when they decided to job share. Their arrangement allows them both to balance their careers and young families, with Hulme having recently adopted a son with his husband. McDougall has been named as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Real Estate, and together they form a rare executive-level job share within banking.

HARRIET OLIVER AND JULIE TAYLOR, BBC

Editor, Children's News, BBC World Service

Pattern worked: 3.5/2 days per week