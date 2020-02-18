The Power Part Timers 2020

Robbie Gibbons, Accenture

Global director of business operations, Accenture technology delivery

Pattern worked: 80 per cent

Gibbons is the global director of business operations for Accenture Technology Delivery. He has worked part-time since 2015, and was promoted on this basis in 2018. In his current role, he leads an international team of nearly 50 professionals across five continents to drive strategic programmes, enhance portfolio performance, and oversee the governance of Accenture Technology’s client activities. Gibbons initiated a part-time working pattern so he could share the responsibility with his wife of bringing up two daughters while balancing career goals. He is an advocate for using technology to minimise travel, and acts as a role model for others looking to achieve flexible working – including supporting members of his own team to work part-time.

ALISON GARTSIDE, Aon

Head of UK corporate consulting

Pattern worked: 80 per cent contract