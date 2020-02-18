The Power Returners 2020

The professional superstars who have continued to climb the corporate ladder after a career break of two years or more.

by Kate Bassett

LAURA MURPHY, Sky

Group service management, strategy manager

Pattern worked: 4 days per week

Murphy returned to the workplace after a ten-year career break which she spent bringing up her family. She attended women returners’ seminars on topics including building your CV and establishing a LinkedIn profile, before securing her part-time role as strategy manager with Sky. Following her success in this role and the acquisition of Sky by Comcast NBCU, she was asked to make initial visits to New York and Philadelphia to start the development of a global strategy.

TZANY KOKALOVA WHELDON, University of Birmingham

Reader in nuclear physics, director of the postron imaging centre

Pattern worked: 80% contract

