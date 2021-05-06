The most powerful thing you can say as a leader is "I don’t know”

Take me to the beginning of your career with Moneypenny.

Before I went to Moneypenny, I had my own very small business which failed. When you fail, you just have to pick yourself up and you think, okay, what's next?

The co-founders of Moneypenny were firm believers of hiring talented people who are better than you, and trusting them to get on with it. So to be honest, I still felt like I was running my own business because I was the expert at sales and delivering business growth.

As the business continually grew and scaled over 16 years, my job has changed so many times but I always treated my area of Moneypenny like my own.