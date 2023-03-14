Is this the most powerful word in management and leadership?

Henley Business School professor Dr Chris Dalton and the leader of two MT Academy courses discusses the power of one small word in management and leadership.

In this column, I want to explore the benefits of a word that can make a huge difference to your practice and effectiveness. It is a small word with a superpower.

By way of demonstration, and if you have the chance during an internal work meeting, try this experiment. Set a period, perhaps five or ten minutes, for being a silent observer of the interactions and interchanges between those present. Tally the number of times you hear someone make a statement or interject with a response that includes a 'but' or a 'yes, but…'

Here are some examples of the type of things you might hear: