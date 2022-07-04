With PR and MT team up to offer free media training to female leaders

Women are still outnumbered as contributors in the media. With PR has teamed up with MT to offer free media training to three female leaders in a bid to get their voices heard more effectively.

With PR has teamed up with Management Today to offer three female leaders free media training in a move designed to tackle the problem of women's voices not being heard in business.

Female leaders will have the chance to take part in three training sessions to learn how to be an expert spokesperson.

Those who wish to take part should email managementtoday@haymarket.com with their name, job title and company and a short explanation of why they want the training. The deadline is Tuesday 19 July 2022.