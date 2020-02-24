Practical steps for breaking silos

As a business concept collaboration tends to be overcomplicated.

For all the op eds published by talking heads discussing how collaborative learning can drive agile mindsets, leadership conferences focusing on leveraging communicative synergies and consultants promising to boost entrepreneurial exchange, if you look beyond the jargon they’re all saying the same thing. Helping your staff talk to each other can benefit your business.

While Adam Williams was CEO of influencer marketing agency Takumi (a post he left in February 2020), helping the company’s three global offices communicate better was one of his top priorities. He says the secret is to keep it subtle.