In praise of polymaths

The man who tried to buy Apple for EMI is one of Britain’s most agile, visionary and unsung business leaders. Paul Simpson analyses the underrated genius of Donald Maclean (the tech guru not spy).

Donald Maclean has accomplished more in retirement than most of us achieve in our careers. He took on several non-executive directorships, chaired the Council for Creative and Information Industries, which advised Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet Office on the digital revolution, helped update copyright laws to accommodate new technology, led the campaign to finally end film censorship and experimented with ham radio.

Then again, you would expect nothing less from a man who worked on cipher equipment at Bletchley Park during World War II, became, at 22, the BBC’s youngest radio producer, produced the cosy TV police drama Dixon of Dock Green, created Come Dancing (reinvented decades later as Strictly) and became the broadcaster’s head of popular music, working closely with the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

He also chaired the BBC’s Programme Policy board on the grounds that “nobody else wanted to do it.” He was, he realised, the only board member who understood what the initials in the Beatles’ hit Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds really stood for.