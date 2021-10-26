How to prepare for the zombie apocalypse

A review of Sarah Stein Greenberg’s ‘Creative acts for curious people’.

by Chris West

There are many management ‘how to’ books, but few that tackle the big issues of today, like what skills does your leadership team have for surviving the zombie apocalypse?

This and other challenges are discussed in Sarah Stein Greenberg’s new book, ‘Creative acts for curious people’.

Sarah is the executive director of Stanford University’s renowned ‘d.school’ where humans are taught how to think like designers. The Zombie Apocalypse exercise is one of her warm-up practices.

