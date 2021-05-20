How Presto Music nurtured its first-party data to drive sales

Presto Music is an e-commerce site for classical and jazz recordings, printed music, music books and musical instruments. Founded in 1986 as a small high street shop, the business has since grown to become an online store accepting payment in 15 different currencies and shipping to over 200 countries worldwide.

During lockdown Presto Music saw a 25% growth in sales compared to the same period the year before. And while this is likely to be partly due to a number of behavioural factors that come from being stuck indoors, CEO Chris O’Reilly credits their first-party data and customer engagement strategy.

Sustained customer engagement

It’s taken a global pandemic and the widespread closure of physical retail stores for brands to fully appreciate how important it is to nurture their online community via creative and consistent customer engagement. E-commerce may have been around for a while, but 2020 taught us that customers who feel part of a brand’s online community are likely to stay loyal and invest more of their time and money.