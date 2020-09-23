Pret's problem is everyone's problem

Opinion: City centre ecosystems have stimulated and sustained countless businesses. We abandon them at our peril.

The UK’s city centres were only just starting to recover from the nationwide lockdown as office workers began to trickle back after the summer.

This week’s renewed push to encourage homeworking is a body blow for them and a reminder of what is at stake.

In the 1970s and 1980s, many of the UK’s regional cities were soulless, desolate places struggling to recover from a brutal period of rapid deindustrialisation.