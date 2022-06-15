Private equity experts predict a tightening of funds

A gap is growing between valuations in the public and private markets. This may lead to a tightening of funds.

Trying to predict the UK’s future economic outlook is becoming increasingly tricky, what with inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and a Russian-Ukrainian conflict muddying the waters. But there is one area that is powering economic growth - private equity.

In 2021 alone, around 19 listed companies went private through private equity firms - a new record. Mid-market private equity investment was also at its highest level ever last year.

Out of sync

But there is something impacting today’s investment strategies and that is an overvaluation in the private market compared to the public market. Valuations have skyrocketed in the private market but the public market has yet to match this, said Paula Groves, general partner at venture capitalist Impact X at MT’s Going for Growth Investment conference on 7 June. She said the two sectors are out of sync with each other, which many capital allocators are becoming increasingly concerned about and who are now starting to reduce the amount of money they allocate.