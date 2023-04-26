‘Pro business’ government slammed by Burberry boss over VAT refunds

Gerry Murphy, chairman of the luxury fashion brand, told the Prime Minister the decision to remove VAT funding was ‘perverse’ and urged him to reverse the decision.

by Éilis Cronin

The Burberry chairman has slammed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for making the UK “the least attractive shopping destination in Europe” by removing VAT tax refunds for tourists in his previous role as chancellor.

The luxury fashion boss Gerry Murphy made the comments during the Business Connect conference which took place this week, at which 200 high-profile CEOs were able to ask the prime minister questions.

Chief executives and senior leaders from across the UK business landscape, including Barclays chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan, TS Anil from Monzo and the chief executive of Scottish Power, Keith Anderson, were present to hear from Sunak as he attempted to build better relationships between businesses and the Conservative government.

