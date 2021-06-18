The problem with first impressions

The leader that made me: Bev White, Harvey Nash Group CEO, thought her new boss was uninspiring, at first.

First impressions matter. Some research potentially suggests that recruiters have already made up their mind about an interviewee within seconds of them entering a room.

Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash Group, thought she knew everything she needed to know about her new boss - and it wasn’t good.

But a subsequent meeting would change White’s view and approach to leadership.