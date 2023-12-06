The problem with praise

Giving critical feedback is an essential, but often tricky, conversation for a leader to navigate; get it wrong and it can seriously undermine morale. But surprisingly, praise can be equally harmful, argues Eduardo Briceno, founder and CEO of Mindset Works, a growth mindset programme.

Praise is important, he says, because it builds healthy relationships.

“It is important for leaders to acknowledge and appreciate their employees, by sharing what they are doing that’s helpful, what value they’re contributing to the business and what tasks they can continue doing or do more of. When people feel appreciated it’s easier for them to improve,” he says.