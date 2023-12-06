The problem with praise

Mindset coach and author Eduardo Briceno explains why praise can damage performance.

by Éilis Cronin

Giving critical feedback is an essential, but often tricky, conversation for a leader to navigate; get it wrong and it can seriously undermine morale. But surprisingly, praise can be equally harmful, argues Eduardo Briceno, founder and CEO of Mindset Works, a growth mindset programme.

Praise is important, he says, because it builds healthy relationships.

“It is important for leaders to acknowledge and appreciate their employees, by sharing what they are doing that’s helpful, what value they’re contributing to the business and what tasks they can continue doing or do more of. When people feel appreciated it’s easier for them to improve,” he says.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today