Productivity remains top concern for future-proofing CEOs, says IBM survey

CEOs believe technology and sustainability will impact businesses the most over the next three years, while DEI is a lower priority.

Generative AI might be the hot topic on everyone’s lips, but productivity is still the leading concern for CEOs as they look to the future. That’s according to IBM Institute for Business Value’s recent survey of 3,000 CEOs.

Nearly half (48%) of the CEOs named productivity as their highest priority over the next three years, with tech modernisation in second place at 45% and customer experience at 44% - down from first place in 2022.

Like last year, technology was still viewed as the external force that will most impact businesses in the future (48%), but this was a seven percentage point decrease from 2022. When asked about the greatest challenge faced by their own business over the next two to three years, 42% said becoming more sustainable.