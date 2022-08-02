Profile of a CEO (Part 1)

MT takes you behind the scenes to see what makes a CEO, from their academic beginnings to their average total earnings

What makes a CEO? Is it their education? Their experience? Their age or gender? Well, it’s a combination of all of the above. The average CEO takes up the role at 50-years-old and on average has an advanced degree in business, engineering or economics and, in the UK at least, earns 217 times more than the average care worker. Around 47% of CEOs have previous experience as a member of a C-suite level executive team.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the elements that make up the average UK chief executive.

SUBJECTS STUDIED AT DEGREE LEVEL

It should come as no surprise that the average CEO has a background in the “hard” subjects. The top five subjects studied at degree level by CEOs are Business (36%), Engineering (23%), Economics (11%), Accounting and finance (10%) and Computer science (4%).