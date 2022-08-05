Profile of a CEO (part 2)

MT takes you behind the scenes to see what makes a CEO, from their academic beginnings to their average total earnings

The average CEO takes up the role at 50-years-old and on average has an advanced degree in business, engineering or economics and, in the UK at least, earns 217 times more than the average care worker. Around 47% of CEOs have previous experience as a member of a C-suite level executive team.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the elements that make up the average UK chief executive.

MEDIAN TOTAL EARNINGS ACROSS THE FTSE 350

How much do CEOs actually earn? It’s a figure that many employees have wanted to know. The total average earnings of the CEO of a FTSE 250 company amount to £1,722,000, whereas for those in the FTSE 100, the total earnings jump to £3,897,000. The graph below breaks this down into average basic salary and total cash.