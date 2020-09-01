How to get promoted when you're not a workaholic

Hard work will get you a long way, but there's no shame in having a limit.

You’re hungry for that promotion but you know that several other people on your team are after the same role. What do you do? The temptation is to put in long hours, work weekends, and be visibly and intensely busy at all times to prove your worth to your boss.

There's nothing wrong with hard work, but constantly sacrificing your downtime can be counterproductive if it places undue pressure on your mental and physical health. Stress strangles your productivity, resilience and creativity, which hardly makes you more likely to get - and stay - ahead.

We asked two leaders who have risen to the top of their respective fields to explain how they have found success without work engulfing their lives.