Proof that CEOs don’t understand their own organisational culture

It’s been decades since Peter Drucker observed that culture eats strategy for breakfast, and most business people accept that this is essentially true. A strong culture isn’t just necessary for the effective execution of a strategy - because it is essential to draw out the best ideas from your people, it is also usually necessary in order to come up with the best strategy in the first place. Corporate results appear to be bear this out.

Yet the preponderance of dysfunctional or even toxic cultures in workplaces across the country would seem to challenge the idea that leaders inspire better cultures as a consequence of this understanding.

Part of the problem is defining what a ‘better culture’ actually looks like. Culture isn’t easily quantifiable, which means it tends to fall on the wrong side of another aphorism usually, though incorrectly attributed to Drucker: to paraphrase, what doesn’t get measured doesn’t get done.