Proximity bias and career regression: the dark side to hybrid working

There are hidden downsides to hybrid working that might be impacting your female employees

by Éilis Cronin
Dark side of hybrid working

The benefits of hybrid working have been widely promoted - a better work-life balance, greater flexibility of when and where to can work, plus savings on travel and lunch expenses. 

But as businesses increasingly adopt this model of working, it’s important to remember there is a darker side to hybrid working that could be having a negative impact on the women in your organisation.

The proximity problem

While virtual meeting technology has become more popular and easier to navigate, those who chose to work from home often miss out on spontaneous and engaging conversations in the office, as well as opportunities to grow and progress.

