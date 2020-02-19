Public failure can be the best thing that happens to you

But too often businesses stigmatise it.

by Ewan Kirk

Britain’s next generation of entrepreneurs need permission to fail – and to do so publicly. 

Around 660,000 new companies are registered in the UK every year. That’s the equivalent of 70 new businesses being formed every hour. 

What we don’t often shout about is the fact that 60 per cent of those new businesses will go under within three years, and 20 per cent will close their doors within just 12 months.

