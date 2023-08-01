With Public Relations MD: “A well-timed reality check can often be a good thing”

Jones became the MD of With PR when she was just 29. In her first 18 months, she oversaw the delivery of a 32% growth in revenue to £1.86m in the year to April 2020. She spearheaded a campaign to strengthen client relations, which delivered 52% of retained clients spending on incremental work. Her dedication to enhance a collaborative culture has achieved 80% retention in 2022. She has recently been admitted to the Taylor Bennett Foundation and CIPR 2023 BME Reverse Mentoring Programme, designed to increase awareness of diversity challenges.

What’s been the biggest challenge in your rise to the top - and how did you overcome it?

Nothing quite compares to the Covid-19 years which were lonely and unpredictable and pretty scary for everyone in both life and business. Like most difficult things, surrounding myself (virtually) with the best people and taking each day - and new government rule - as it came, helped keep the pace and maintain some semblance of normality.

What do leaders waste a lot of time doing, that they probably shouldn’t?

Worrying. I hate to think of the hours I’d have back for time spent worrying about things that all worked out fine in the end. That said, a bit of well-tempered pessimism or a well-timed reality check can often be a good thing. It’s all about finding the balance.