Purpose beyond profit: striking the right balance

The legacy we pass on to the next generation of business leaders should be to remind companies that purpose is truly as important as profit, argues Lynda Thwaite, group brand, marketing and communications director at Sir Robert McAlpine

For businesses, the pandemic was the reality check no-one saw coming. Not only did it change our ways of working overnight, in many ways it also seemed like a cautionary sign, as if we were being told that, as companies, now was the time to pause and take stock.

It’s also been a welcome reminder of the importance of giving back, making us realise what’s really important: people, connections and family. This is true for businesses too, with the pandemic underscoring the purpose they have beyond profit – and the importance of giving back to the wider community.

Of course, in order to succeed as a business, a profit still needs to be turned – it is a company’s lifeblood, after all – but, as we emerge from the pandemic, how do we strike the right balance with purpose?