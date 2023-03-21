Purpose-led family businesses report double-digit growth

Sometimes, nepotism can be a good thing when it comes to financial success, especially when it comes with a purpose.

Family businesses have seen the largest growth increase in 15 years, according to PwC’s 11th Global Family Business Survey, Transform to Build Trust. Around 71% of family businesses reported growth in their latest financial year. Forty-three per cent report double-digit growth and 77% report that they expect to grow in the coming two years.

Leading with purpose

What makes those that grew by double digits so successful is having a company purpose. The report, which surveyed more than 2,000 family businesses across 82 countries between October 2022 and January 2023, found that family businesses with a clear set of values and a purpose are better off than those without.

Those that care about sustainability also do better than their counterparts; 50% of firms surveyed with a purpose connected to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals saw double-digit growth during the same period.