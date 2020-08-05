What pushy fish can teach you about influence at work

Research into marine power struggles casts light on the role of influence and dominant bosses in organisations.

Command-and-control leadership has been out of fashion for a long time now, and for good reason: being pushy, shouty and generally domineering only seems like a good idea if you assume no one else in the organisation has anything to contribute other than their obedience.

But new research indicates that even when it comes to getting people to do what you want, aggressive leadership is not particularly effective. At least, not among fish.

Astatotilapia Burtoni (not pictured) is a social cichlid fish that lives in highly hierarchical social groups in which dominant males control access to the resources, territory and space within the wider shoal.