How to put out the fires of slashed marketing budgets

Senior management needs to embrace change and align their goals if a project has any chance of succeeding.

by Mick Mahoney

Marketing budgets are going up in flames on rebriefs and misdirected work - more than a third of them, in fact, according to recent research from the Better Briefs Project global report.

It’s unlikely that this comes as news to many of you. Perhaps the only surprise is that it’s just a third. But even a third equates to standing by and watching $170 billion get torched globally every year. And it’s a fire that rages unabated.

It's as if this wasted third is considered to be some kind of unavoidable ‘marketing tax’. ’It really isn’t. It’s a voluntary contribution. This tolerance results in ad agencies being regularly shanked by clients seeking to ameliorate their losses and their blushes.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 