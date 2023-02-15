How to put out the fires of slashed marketing budgets

Senior management needs to embrace change and align their goals if a project has any chance of succeeding.

Marketing budgets are going up in flames on rebriefs and misdirected work - more than a third of them, in fact, according to recent research from the Better Briefs Project global report.

It’s unlikely that this comes as news to many of you. Perhaps the only surprise is that it’s just a third. But even a third equates to standing by and watching $170 billion get torched globally every year. And it’s a fire that rages unabated.

It's as if this wasted third is considered to be some kind of unavoidable ‘marketing tax’. ’It really isn’t. It’s a voluntary contribution. This tolerance results in ad agencies being regularly shanked by clients seeking to ameliorate their losses and their blushes.