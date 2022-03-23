How we put Management Today into the metaverse

The latest fad or the future of the internet? Come and find out by visiting MT in the metaverse.

MT prides itself on keeping up with the latest trends business leaders need to know. So what better way of learning how business could be impacted by the advancing virtual worlds than exploring them ourselves?

We enlisted the help of the respected digital innovation agency R/GA to put MT’s magazine into the metaverse. We are the first English language mag to do so. To visit the cover in Decentraland, enter the co-ordinates (-140, -41). And read on to see how we did it...

First, we selected Decentraland as our platform because it is the most flexible and open of the decentralised spaces. Importantly, it meant our readers could visit the cover easily. The platform has a ready audience – 500,000 active monthly users – and has played host to a range of business activities including the first Metaverse Fashion Week in March and Sotheby’s virtual gallery, while the Barbados government is planning to open the first metaverse embassy in the space this year.