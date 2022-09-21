Should you put ‘nature’ on your board?

Like every other company in the world, natural hair care and soap brand Faith in Nature is giving a lot of thought to how they can make their processes more environmentally friendly. But this company has taken it one step further and has legally appointed nature - yes, Mother Nature herself - to its board of directors.

The company has formally amended its constitution to now allow nature to be represented on the board of directors, by an individual who is legally bound to speak on behalf of the natural world. The nominated proxy will speak and vote on behalf of nature.

