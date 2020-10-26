PwC and why presenteeism is "dead forever"

Interview: Big Four chairman Kevin Ellis has been a vocal supporter of getting back to the office. But has he adapted to hybrid working?

During the UK’s tentative emergence from lockdown over the summer, Kevin Ellis became a prominent proponent of workers returning to the office.

It wasn’t the careless drum-pounding of a leader unwilling to change with the times - though there have been a few of those.

Instead, PwC’s chairman and senior partner’s argument was that employers had a moral duty to bring people back “because of the wider economic impact” of staying away. And, as he told Management Today during an interview at our Future of Work: Leading in the Hybrid Workplace conference, Ellis was hardly forcing employees back against their will.