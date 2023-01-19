A quarter of CEOs admit their business model not viable in a decade

While global CEOs rank the UK highly, business leaders need to step up their game in order to avoid financial downfall in the next 10 years.

As highlighted in Edelman’s 2023 Trust Barometer, businesses continue to be the most trusted institutions, described as “the only global sector that is both ethical and competent”. But on the UK stage, confidence is wavering in the halls of organisations as almost a quarter of CEOs fear their businesses might not survive the next decade - at least, not without making some serious changes.

Published at the World Economic Forum in Davos, PwC’s 26th annual CEO Survey revealed that out of the 4,410 CEOs surveyed from 105 countries, 10% of UK CEOs believe they have less than three years to make these changes. The picture is even starker on a global scale, with 39% of CEOs believing that their businesses will not be economically viable within a decade.

Tech and talent seem to be where CEOs are focusing their efforts to improve their outlook; 40% of UK CEOs believe their company’s tech capabilities lag behind the demands of their strategic objectives. Consequently, 86% are automating processes and systems, while 77% are deploying technology and 74% are upskilling their company’s workforce in priority areas. In more encouraging news, 59% of UK CEOs say they won’t reduce staff numbers and 86% won’t reduce employee pay.