The questions to ask when everything is unknown

In the chaos of the COVID-19 crisis, the normal executive agenda has been overlaid, leaving leaders facing deep questions they were formally not attending to. In the space of just a few weeks, its become starkly clear that there are no simple solutions in our interconnected world.

Organisations are complex, living systems. Nothing works in isolation: all elements in an organisation, company, industry, society, are visibly and invisibly connected to each other. If we want to understand what is disrupting our global economies and our specific company footprint, we need to explore the entire system and the underlying dynamics, instead of just fixing the symptoms.

Systemic intelligence should become an indispensable skill for leaders, we need different instruments and different qualities to navigate in a complex environment.