The questions left unanswered by Rishi Sunak's budget
Everything we still need to know about the chancellor's summer budget.
Six months ago no one would have foreseen this level of state intervention in the economy, especially from a supposedly free-market Conservative government.
Yet the state had already pumped over £150bn into mitigating this unprecedented recession before Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged £30bn more in his one-off summer budget, which was clearly focused on sustaining jobs and getting consumers spending again.
The measures include: