How a quick 'thank you' improves company culture

The power of gratitude can be underestimated by business leaders. But saying a heartfelt thank you can be a powerful engagement tool.

A recent study, published in Journal of Applied Psychology suggests that actively recording gratitude can have an impact on company culture and the way that staff interact with each other.

A team of University of Central Florida (UCF) academics wanted to understand the impact of gratitude interventions, wellbeing exercises that are designed to concentrate the mind on positive thoughts.