Quiz: How many UK places can you find on our front cover?

For a bit of Friday fun, see how many cities and towns you can spot on the cover of Management Today's latest magazine.

by Éilis Cronin
MT Front Cover

This week, we launched the results of our major research project to rank the UK's largest towns and cities on 15 criteria, to find out which place is the best for business. 

Edinburgh took the top position, followed by Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow and Reading. 

How did the Scottish capital beat the competition? Low unemployment levels, an increasingly diverse and highly-skilled workforce, as well as strong regional and global connections, helped boost its rankings.

