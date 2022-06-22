What radio can teach leaders about the metaverse

Marketers love a buzzword. But even by our standards, the stratospheric rise of the metaverse over the last year or two has been impressive. Once just a playful label lifted from a sci-fi novel, it now is on the agenda of almost every boardroom.

It's easy to see why. By 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, social, or entertainment.

Some of the biggest companies in the world have raced to enter these blossoming digital realms - with Gucci, Coca Cola, Selfridges and even JP Morgan all sticking flags in the virtual ground. And where brands of this size and influence go, others will follow.