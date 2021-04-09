Ranked: Britain's most admired banks

This is the top ten in the banking sector as judged by their fiercest critics - their competitors.

Every year, we publish the results of Britain's Most Admired Companies, revealing how the UK's major corporations rate their competitors.

The breakdown comes by sector as well as by the judging criteria, which includes quality of management, capacity to innovate, and ability to attract, retain and develop talent.

Here's a look at the top ten for the banking sector in Britain's Most Admired Companies 2020. You can see the full results covering all sectors here, but just a warning - you may have to look some way down before you actually find the most admired bank, Barclays, which didn't make the top 100 in the overall rankings.