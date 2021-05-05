Ranked: Britain's most admired supermarkets

The top nine companies in the food and personal retail sector - as judged by their peers.

Relatively speaking, it's been a good year to be in groceries and essential retail. Despite disprutions from the pandemic, stores remained open and demand buoyant. But which business handled it best?

Every year, Management Today publishes Britain's Most Admired Companies, an independently-researched list that assesses major UK employers on criteria ranging from the quality of their goods and services through to their use of corporate assets.

What's unique about it is that the scores are derived from assessments from other companies on the list, alongside respected analysts - this is how a company is seen by their own industry.