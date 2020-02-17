Ranked: Britain's best-run companies

These are the businesses rated top by their peers for their quality of management.

by Management Today

On one level, the calibre of a company's management is easy to ascertain: the better the business performs, the better it's run.

Looking only at performance fails to account for vital context, however, such as market conditions or the company's recent history. A struggling firm could have a stellar management team, without whom it would be struggling far worse, and the same applies in reverse.

That's why a high ranking in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies study is so coveted. It reflects the assessment of a company's fiercest critics, and those who best understand the business context: their peers.

