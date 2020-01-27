Ranked: The UK's best marketing departments

There are few skills more valuable in business than the ability to understand your customer, communicate with them and respond to their needs.

As part of the annual Britain's Most Admired Companies survey, published on Management Today, we asked nearly 250 of the UK's leading businesses what they thought about their peers across a variety of criteria, including their quality of marketing.

Each company received a score out of 10, reflecting the admiration (or otherwise) of their harshest critics - their sector rivals. Here's the full list.