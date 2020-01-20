Read like a CEO: James Reed

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

It’s a good thing that James Reed is interested in people. As the boss of one of the UK’s largest recruitment firms, which processes seven million job-seekers every month, he must have come across his fair share. The connection to people is also one of the reasons he likes books so much.

“Reading a book is a bit like a conversation,” Reed tells Management Today’s Stephen Jones. And like every good CV, “the best have got little bits in them you remember”.

“I have a habit of reading multiple books at the same time. At the moment I’m reading Make Some Noise by Ken Schmidt, the former director of communications at the Harley Davidson Motor Company. It’s really interesting and I’m using some of the ideas at REED.

“I’ve also just started This Is Not a Drill:An Extinction Rebellion Handbook. The effect of their powerful viral marketing has been really interesting and I also want to find out more about their message. A Northern Irish friend sent me The Border: The Legacy of a Century of Anglo-Irish Politics by Diarmaid Ferriter, which is quite topical given the current political climate.

“The business book that has resonated with me the most is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. It’s about how to make the most of yourself by taking an interest in others. It was written in 1936 and is positive and practical.

“Anything by Michael Lewis is good, but Boomerang is important. It’s described as ‘a tragi-comic-romp across Europe’ following the financial crisis. I remember those heady days of the late noughties and what spoke to me is that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge is good reading for anyone who’s a manager. It gives a very different perspective on inclusion and diversity in business from the perspective of women of colour. I found it quite challenging at times and I found myself sort of wanting to argue back, but it was a memorable and useful book to read.

“Mary Portas’s Work Like a Woman gives a good insight into culture in business and advice for working women – which is why I also recommend Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.

“Finally there’s The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. You can be as prepared as you want but it’s always the thing that you don’t see coming that causes havoc. Ever since I read it, I’ve stopped bothering to run for trains.”

Wider reading

The Mail Online comments section

“You get quite an interesting spectrum of comments if you look at Twitter and the Mail Online. The right and the left are well-covered and you can see how people are responding to events.”

The English garden

“I’m reading Wilding: The Return of Nature to a British Farm by Isabella Tree as I have some slightly unkempt land in Wiltshire I’d like to make more respectable.”

Ancient texts

“I use a quote from Tao Teh Ching by Lao Tzu as an introduction in my latest book. It concludes with ‘the journey of 3,000 miles begins with one step’. I think it’s really important to take a longer perspective in work and in life.”

Image credit: REED