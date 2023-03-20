The real message of 'The Big Con'

Fiona Czerniawska, one of the world's top commentators on the consulting industry, explains why, despite the sensationalist title, 'The Big Con' book really shows the importance of good governance.

The Big Con, by Mariana Mazzucato and Rosie Collington, has reignited the debate—if it ever went away—about the value of consulting services. And it’s right to question this: data we’ve been collecting since 2016 shows that if you ask clients about the quality of work consultants do, the vast majority (79% at the last count) are positive, but only 52% of the same clients asked about the same firms are similarly positive about the value the consultants have created.

The authors are therefore right to provoke discussion around, for example, whether it makes economic sense for some of the brightest in business to spend time going from organisation to organisation, never staying long enough to understand the impact of their advice. Wouldn’t these people, you could argue, be better employed working with one organisation for a sustained period of time?

But such questions need to be set alongside an acknowledgement that business is changing.