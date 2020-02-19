What it really means to reinvent yourself
Transformation comes with a cost, says leadership consultant Erik Korsvik Ostergaard.
A vast proportion of the corporate leaders that I meet are struggling with the same problems.
Rising uncertainty causing shorter planning horizons. New expectations of convenience and adaptability from customers. Societal expectations of sustainability. Workers who look for employers with a healthy blend of old-school guidance and new-school freedom.
An increasing number of these leaders are starting to fathom the urgency of their need to change.
