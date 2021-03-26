The reason I'm 'sensitive' about race

ITV called - they wanted an ‘expert’ voice on inclusion. They were putting out a rushed documentary called The Week That Shook the Royals, to rapidly capitalise upon the fuss and furore of their hugely successful screening of the Harry and Meghan interview by Oprah Winfrey.

Many difficult and challenging issues and concerns came out of the interview, which had 12 million viewers here. All families fall out but race is a particularly explosive issue, if not perhaps quite so much amongst the younger generations.

The objective of the programme was ‘to continue the national conversation about race’. I have to say that I don’t really remember a national conversation as such. It just appeared to bring out long-held and entrenched positions with no intention of listening or learning to an alternative point of view. Probably most alarming and distressing was being subjected to much older white men and women, especially but not only in the tabloids, dismissing Meghan’s feelings of racism and her subsequent mental health issues.