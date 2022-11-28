Recession Dilemmas: Should I borrow more money?

Last Updated: 22 hours ago

Even though the cost of borrowing recently increased when interest rates went up, if you can borrow at 6% for two years for a project that you are sure will give you a 20% return, then all things being equal – for example, you are not putting too much stress on the cash position, and your overall leverage remains healthy - that type of loan makes perfect sense.

But is taking out a loan really a good idea? What are the good and bad reasons to take on debt? And what are the alternatives for businesses suffering from a temporary cash-flow crisis? Any business advisor will tell you there are two reasons that businesses borrow money. The first is to invest in new products, new equipment or to buy a business. In all these situations, the money is invested with the intention of getting a return. As long as a business has high-quality data about its investment, then it makes sense.

When times are tough and money is tight, the first reaction of many business owners is to borrow money. An injection of cash can help a business to get over the hill, weather the bad times and keep the lights on without having to lay off staff, rejig products or change pricing. After all, the problems are only a temporary blip, aren’t they?

Beware the defensive strategy

The second scenario in which businesses borrow money is a more defensive strategy, where they simply want to boost their working capital. Because many were hit with a lot of one-off charges during Covid, and the rise in energy-prices and disruption to supply-chains have combined to absorb a lot of working capital, a lot of businesses are considering this type of loan right now.



That is not necessarily a good idea. In fact, if you are in this position it is worth asking whether you are really propping up a zombie business. “We are seeing this a lot at the moment,” says Chris Petts, who advises SMEs for consultancy Grant Thornton.

“When I'm advising management teams, the first thing I look at is whether they have a good understanding of the business and all the data they need to make an informed decision. Often they need to challenge their assumptions about what they do and why they're doing it.”



Unless there is a broader, long-term strategy, borrowing money is “like sticking your finger in the hole in the dam,” says Petts. “It's really important that the leaders stand back and ask where the business is going after taking on a loan. Can the business genuinely afford to repay it?”

If the money will be spent to solve problems and work towards a plan, then that might make sense. But if nothing is really going to change, then you have to tell a very good story to explain why the current problems are going to vanish and the business will start generating lots of money again in the future. “The bottom line is that borrowing money, if you can't service the debt, will only increase the problems,” says Petts.

The alternative options

What other options are available to businesses in need of a cash injection? Selling equity is one, but this comes with its own problems. The strategy of taking on a silent partner who simply injects cash and offers nothing else might feel like a good deal, but has some similarities to taking on a loan without a long-term plan.

Also, some sectors (mainly consumer-facing ones such as hospitality and discretionary-spend ones) have very low valuations at the moment. Giving away a chunk of your business for a small amount might feel like the only option, but it is also a good way to very quickly get diluted and lose control.



Another option to increase cash-flow is to use invoice financing. Numerous providers have sprung up catering to firms who can’t wait for clients to cough up. “One of the trends we are seeing is that the amount of time it takes for businesses to get paid by their suppliers has extended, and continues to extend, as large corporates are managing their own kind of cash balances and cash flow,” says Ann Juliano, founder of Muse Finance, an invoice financing start-up.



Firms like Muse take a small cut of the invoice, pay it immediately and then take the money when the original client pays. She estimates that there are a trillion pounds of unpaid invoices at any one time – what is known as “trapped liquidity”. “What I’m hearing across the board, from growth to companies to established ones, is that everyone just needs to get paid,” Juliano adds.



Getting paid earlier is good, of course, but on its own, it isn’t a silver bullet as it still relies on being able to invoice. If business slows, you are still stuck. Invoice finance is best seen as part of the mix of increasing cashflow into a business, alongside basics like ensuring invoicing is timely and debts are being chased, and that you're up to date with all your R&D tax credits claims.

Every business should review its debt position to see if a better deal is available. Or it might be possible to hedge particular costs. “These things are not groundbreaking, but added together they can really help,” says Grant Thornton’s Petts.



Taking out a loan might seem like a big, simple answer to all your questions. But big, simple answers are often too good to be true.