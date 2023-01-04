Recession Dilemmas: Should I cut my marketing budget?

It can be tempting to cut the marketing budget because the savings are immediate and the repercussions postponed. But CEOs should see it as an investment not an expendable cost.

by Jeremy Hazlehurst

It is received wisdom that in a recession you should concentrate on your core business, and trim the fat. Non-essential fripperies can wait for the good times to return. And one of the most costly non-essentials is marketing. So it stands to reason that this is one area where savings can immediately be made. After all, it’s not like you’re going to be finding new customers when people are reducing their expenditure. Chopping the marketing budget is a no-brainer. Isn’t it?

Well, not really. “Cutting the marketing budget assumes a view of marketing as an expense,” says Omar Merlo, academic director of the MSc Strategic Marketing programme at Imperial College Business School. “As an expense, it makes sense to cut your costs. But marketing is an investment. The moment you are cutting it, you are potentially turning a short-term problem into a long-term one.”

There is nothing you can do to change the economy, but a business can do its best to ensure it is well-placed to deal with what is happening. “When you're cutting your marketing resources, you're limiting your ability to do that,” adds Merlo.

