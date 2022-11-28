Recession Dilemmas: Should I launch a value line?

Last Updated: 20 hours ago

“You really need to think about market segments and ask, what market segment do I need a value offering for? And then, how can I tailor a value offering to that segment without disrupting the price line that everybody else continues to be happy to pay for?” To get this right you really have to know your customers, Mullins adds.

“You may cannibalize your normally-priced line,” says John Mullins, professor of management practice in marketing and entrepreneurship at London Business School. “Customers may decide they like the value line just fine for the long term.” Offering low prices might help keep customers, but you need to understand just how this will affect profits and whether that is sustainable. The second reason to offer a value line is to lure new customers away from competitors. In both these scenarios, though, if possible, it is important to offer the value line only to those who need it. “Not all of your customers are going to be concerned about the price of your products,” Mullins explains.

When prices rise and belts tighten, consumers look to make savings. The first casualties are those little everyday luxuries, the nice-to-haves which just have to go if the priority is keeping the heating on. Perhaps the by-word for this sort of product is Netflix. After customers left in droves earlier this year, the streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-funded version called Netflix Basic. Its rival Disney+ will launch a similar product in December. Launching a cheaper version of your product is a tried-and-tested tactic during a downturn. During the recession of the late 2000s, many supermarkets launched value ranges. Between 2008 and 2009, just after the financial crash, sales of organic food products dropped 15%, while those of value ranges increased by 46%. So should you look to follow suit and launch a value line? The first step is to decide what you want to achieve. There are two reasons it might work. Firstly, to help out current customers who are feeling the pinch. But this comes with pitfalls.

How to make a value product?

What should a value line look like? Supermarkets notoriously reduce the quality of their products, for instance reducing the amount of meat or fruit in a pie. This puts them at risk of losing customers to low-price rivals such as Aldi and Lidl, whose entire business is offering higher-quality goods at low prices. (Their sales have grown by 6.4% and 9.1% respectively in recent months.)

The same holds true in other industries too. Most businesses don’t want to get embroiled in a bidding war with possible deep-pocketed, low-cost rivals.



Another way of offering a “value” product is to make “unbundled or ‘skinny’ offers that give price-sensitive customers only what they truly need,” says McKinsey in a strategy paper about downturn pricing strategy. “Where research reveals that a customer does not value an additional service, the company can eliminate it or shift to a lower-cost approach.”



A popular way to do this during the Covid pandemic was to offer digital or self-service options at lower prices for particular customers. During lockdowns, notes McKinsey, customers’ preference for digital sales interactions more than doubled. In other cases the product can remain the same, but with less add-ons. For instance, you could offer a less comprehensive warranty. Many manufactured goods come with the offer of servicing and maintenance which could be tweaked.

Tweak the product not the price

Value lines are not the only pricing solution. When you look at a pricing strategy, it is important to think about the future and to see downturn pricing not as a survival measure, but as part of a “rapid revenue recovery” strategy, says McKinsey. Pricing can be used to help customers, which can show that you care about their business and help build loyalty so that they will be willing to spend more when the economic tide turns.



Changing terms and conditions, for example adjusting customers’ payment terms to help them manage cash-flow or offering them protection from volatile costs is the sort of goodwill gesture that can improve a relationship. Rather than changing the product, a business can sometimes charge less because they reduce the speed or frequency of delivery. Spreading payment rather than requiring it on delivery can also help.



Another tried-and-trusted pricing tactic is to offer temporary discounts rather than cutting prices. Dropping prices puts a business in the classic position of a firm with a penetration pricing strategy – a low price might help win market share, it is very hard to raise prices later. Explicitly offering a discount makes raising prices back to their “normal” level later far easier.



Another pricing tactic has been used by Cadbury, who reduced the size of Dairy Milk bars by 10%, but kept the price the same. Similarly, a high-street pizza restaurant might calculate that the ambience and convenience offsets a 5% reduction in the amount of pepperoni on its pizza. Customers often do not even notice these changes.



And even if they do find out, you might calculate that the benefits of having a product’s name in the press might trump any customer grumpiness. All publicity is good publicity, after all, even when times are tough.



